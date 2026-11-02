Delhi pollution curbs: 1,539 vehicles turned back on day 1, Rs 68.4 lakh in fines imposed

Delhi authorities imposed penalties and environmental compensation totalling Rs 68.4 lakh on the first day of the Winter Action Plan enforcement on Sunday, with nearly 15,000 vehicles checked and 1,539 turned back at border points for violating entry restrictions.

According to official data available till 5 pm, authorities issued 566 challans for violations of Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) norms, imposing fines of Rs 56.6 lakh. Another Rs 2 lakh was collected in fines for violating vehicle entry restrictions, while environmental compensation of Rs 9.8 lakh was imposed for violations of dust control norms at construction sites.

The Delhi Traffic Police and Transport Department checked 14,930 vehicles under the restrictions on non-Delhi pre-BS-VI vehicles, turning back around 10.31 per cent of them. As many as 127 challans were issued and 62 vehicles impounded.

Of the vehicles turned back, 140 were light motor vehicles, 54 light commercial vehicles, 95 heavy goods vehicles and 34 buses. Among 1,423 two-wheelers, three-wheelers and other vehicles checked, 789 were turned back and 38 impounded.

Separately, 7,279 non-destined vehicles were checked, of which 314 were turned back. Another 740 vehicles, including those running on CNG, electric vehicles and those involved in essential services, were verified and allowed entry as they were exempt from the restrictions.

In the drive against vehicles operating without valid PUCC, the Traffic Police issued 493 challans, amounting to Rs 49.3 lakh, while the Transport Department issued 73 challans, imposing fines of Rs 7.3 lakh.

Enforcement against dust pollution resulted in environmental compensation of Rs 9.8 lakh after inspections at 300 construction sites. Of these, 32 were found violating dust control norms.

Among 91 large construction sites inspected, 16 were found violating the norms. Authorities issued two closure directions and four show-cause notices, besides imposing compensation of Rs 4 lakh.

Of the 209 smaller sites inspected, 17 were found violating the norms. Fifteen closure directions and 15 show-cause notices were issued, with compensation of Rs 5.8 lakh imposed. No violations were reported at exempted infrastructure projects.