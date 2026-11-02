'Will Delhi Police detain Delhi Police?': Oppn, youth leaders take dig at cops' protest

Opposition and youth leaders on Monday took a dig at Delhi Police after its personnel staged a protest at the force's headquarters over the transfer of two officers following a confrontation with lawyers in Shahdara.

Drawing parallels between the police action against demonstrators during recent agitations in the national capital and the stir by the force's own personnel, they asked if the protesters will now face lathis and be asked to sign peace bonds.

Holding placards and posters, around 100 police personnel, including women officers, gathered outside the Delhi Police headquarters on Monday morning to protest against the transfer of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Manasvi Vashistha and Shahdara Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Arun Kumar and demanded that they be reinstated to their previous postings.

CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya highlighted the contrast between the police response to public protests and the demonstration by its own personnel.

"What is happening in Amit Shah's Delhi Police? Watch the police protest against lawyers, calling them goons in black coats. The forces that were used to beat up protesters are now up in arms led by an ACP even as another ACP-turned-SEM forces protesters to sign peace bonds!" he said in a post on X.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra also took a dig at Delhi Police.

"Hello @DelhiPolice am in Bengal else would have joined Police vs Police today. What fun! Which Delhi Police group is getting the lathis & the ride to Delhi Cant detention camp in those rickety buses today? Do tell us, we'll send Swiggy food for them," she posted.