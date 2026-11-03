Fresh summons to Nora Fatehi in conman case

NEW DELHI: A city court has summoned actor Nora Fatehi once again as a witness on November 6 in the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Additional Sessions Judge Gagandeep Singh issued fresh summons to the actor while expressing displeasure over her non-appearance.

During the proceedings, Nora Fatehi’s counsel requested an exemption from her appearance on Monday.

“This cannot be taken lightly... As a witness, you should have appeared in court; your conduct is not proper. Don’t take the court for granted...” the judge said.