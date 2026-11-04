Delhi AQI remains ‘very poor’, at 458 Punjabi Bagh records ‘severe’

Delhi's air quality continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 379, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh recorded the worst air quality at 458, falling in the 'severe' category. The city's AQI breached the 300-mark on Tuesday also, when it stood at 332, slips into the 'very poor' category.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is classified as good, 51 and 100 as satisfactory, 101 and 200 as moderate, 201 and 300 as poor, 301 and 400 as very poor, and 401 and 500 as severe.

Amid the toxic air, the minimum temperature at Safdarjung, Delhi's primary weather station, settled at 16.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 0.8 degrees above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Among the other weather stations, Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 16.9 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degrees above normal. Lodhi Road settled at 16.1 degrees Celsius, 3.1 degrees above normal, while the Ridge station recorded 16.4 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degrees below normal. Ayanagar recorded a minimum temperature of 16.6 degrees Celsius, 0.4 degrees above the seasonal average.

No rainfall was recorded at any of the five weather stations during the 24-hour period ending at 8. 30 am on Wednesday.