2020 Delhi riots UAPA case: Sharjeel Imam challenges HC order in SC

The plea also raises the ground of delay, stating that he has been in jail for over five years and the trial has not progressed, which violates his fundamental right to speedy trial.



The police case is that the accused hatched a conspiracy to engineer riots in northeast Delhi to coincide with the visit of the then US President and to defame India internationally.



Imam has been named as one of the main conspirators. In its prosecution, the police have alleged that his speeches were aimed at creating a sense of fear and communal divide.



Imam has denied the charges and said the case against him is based on selective reading of his speeches.



The Supreme Court will take up the plea for hearing new, likely after the Diwali vacation after November 17 and will decide whether Imam is entitled to bail.