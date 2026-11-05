Delhi

Ankita Bhandari's parents removed from Rajghat dharna

Bhandari’s parents visited Rajghat to offer prayers and interact with the media. They later staged a dharna along with two others near the public gate, which is not a designated protest site.
Activist Yogita Bhayana, centre, with the parents of the deceased victim Ankita Bhandari stage a sit-in protest at India Gate demanding justice for their daughter, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026.
Activist Yogita Bhayana, centre, with the parents of the deceased victim Ankita Bhandari stage a sit-in protest at India Gate demanding justice for their daughter, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026.File photo | PTI
Express News Service
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NEW DELHI: Parents of Ankita Bhandari, who was murdered at a resort in Uttarakhand in 2022, were removed from Rajghat after they staged a dharna near the public gate of Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial, sources said.

This comes a fortnight after Bhandari’s parents were detained by police while protesting against the appointment of Dushyant Kumar Gautam as Sikkim governor near India Gate on October 14.

Bhandari’s parents visited Rajghat to offer prayers and interact with the media. They later staged a dharna along with two others near the public gate, which is not a designated protest site, a police source said.

The group was repeatedly asked to disperse. After they refused to budge, they were removed from the spot. They were not detained, the source said

Delhi Police
Rajghat
Ankita Bhandari

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