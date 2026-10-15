Ankita Bhandari murder: Parents released after protest detention, threaten nationwide agitation

Parents of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, who was murdered in Uttarakhand in 2022, were released early Thursday morning, hours after being detained while protesting near India Gate against Dushyant Kumar Gautam’s appointment as Sikkim governor.

Police detained the parents during the protest and released them around 5 am. During the detention, her father issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Centre to cancel Gautam’s appointment, sources said.

Ankita’s father threatened to launch a nationwide agitation if the government did not accept their demand. Her family has been alleging that Gautam played a key role in Ankita’s death.

"We give a 24-hour ultimatum to the government for the cancellation of Dushyant's appointment. Nationwide protests will be launched if the government does not accept our demand," Ankita's father told PTI Videos.

Apart from the parents, several Congress leaders, including the party's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera, social media department head Supritya Shrinate and Indian Youth Congress chief Uday Bhanu Chib, were also detained and later released.

The parents have been demanding that Dushyant Kumar Gautam’s appointment as Sikkim governor be put on hold until the ongoing CBI investigation into the case is complete.