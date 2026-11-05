Barricades removed at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar after police denotify it as protest site

Barricades restricting public movement at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar have been removed following a Delhi Police Commissioner’s order denotifying the iconic location as an authorised protest site.

The move comes after months of restrictions around the area, which has long served as a prominent venue for political demonstrations and public agitations.

Over the years, Jantar Mantar has witnessed several major protests that have had a significant impact on the country's political landscape.

However, the barricading and restrictions had also raised concerns among local residents, who approached the court, citing inconvenience caused by restricted movement in the area.

With the location no longer designated for protests, the removal of barricades is expected to ease movement and provide relief to residents and commuters.

Delhi Police has designated alternative locations for holding protests, including Ramlila Maidan, Burari Maidan and CBD Ground.