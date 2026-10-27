First protest since Jantar Mantar denotification at CBD ground

NEW DELHI: LPG distributors and representatives from different states had assembled at the CBD ground on Monday to protest against the Centre’s policies promoting the use of piped natural gas (PNG) and have threatened to continue their agitation until their demands are met.

It marked the first major demonstration at the venue since it was listed as an alternative site for protests, following the removal of Jantar Mantar from the list of designated agitation venues.

However, Delhi Police have denied permission for a protest by LPG distributors at the ground, citing the festive season and potential law-and-order concerns. Officials said that no permission had been given for the Monday protest as well.

Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajendra Prasad Meena confirmed that no permission had been granted yet for the protest.

Another senior police officer said the CBD Ground and Ramlila Maidan were listed as alternative protest sites after Jantar Mantar was denotified as an agitation venue. However, organisers were required to follow prescribed rules before holding demonstrations.

“It is the festive season, and there are other programmes too. We cannot have an indefinite strike as of now. It may create law-and-order issues,” he said. Police have stepped up security in and around the CBD Ground, with around 2,000 to 4,000 people expected to participate in the agitation. Police said security arrangements would remain in place to maintain law and order amid the gathering and the ongoing festive season.

On October 11, Delhi Police had denotified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site and identified Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground as alternative venues for protests.