Delhi Police questions CJP leaders over Jantar Mantar protest, flag unfurling

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka appeared before the Delhi Police Crime Branch on Thursday in connection with two FIRs registered against them over an alleged violation of restrictions at Jantar Mantar, police sources said.

The two reached the Crime Branch office in Rajouri Garden around 11 am and were questioned by a team of officers, the sources said.

The FIRs were registered at Connaught Place and Parliament Street police stations following an incident on October 13, when CJP members allegedly entered the denotified protest site at Jantar Mantar, staged a protest and unfurled the national flag.

The cases were subsequently transferred to the Crime Branch for investigation.

Both leaders had been summoned earlier to join the probe but had sought additional time and failed to appear.

(With inputs from PTI)