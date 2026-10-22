CJP leaders seek more time to join Crime Branch probe into Jantar Mantar protest

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were summoned by the Delhi Police Crime Branch for questioning on Thursday in connection with the October 13 protest at Jantar Mantar but sought more time to appear, police sources said.

The two leaders, who were released on Wednesday after furnishing written undertakings not to breach peace, were summoned in connection with separate cases registered over allegations of trespassing and obstructing public servants during the protest.

Recently, both cases were transferred to the Crime Branch.

Das and Ranka sought more time to appear before the Crime Branch and will not be questioned on Thursday, the sources said.

The police are likely to issue fresh notices to the duo, directing them to join the investigation, they added.

The two have also given a written undertaking not to call for protests at Jantar Mantar as long as the site remains denotified. They were directed to furnish personal bonds and surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each until the conclusion of the inquiry.

Das and Ranka were initially sent to five days of judicial custody on October 14 after being detained in connection with the CJP's protest. Their custody was extended by two days on October 19 and expired on Wednesday.

(With Inputs from PTI)