Delhi Police Crime Branch summons CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka to Rajouri Garden office

Delhi Police Crime Branch has summoned Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, asking them to appear at its Rajouri Garden office at 12 pm on Thursday.

The development comes a day after a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court ordered their release from judicial custody after accepting their personal and surety bonds and taking written undertakings from them to maintain peace and abide by the law.

SEM Ritu Raj directed the two leaders to furnish personal and surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each until the conclusion of the enquiry. The court also directed them to appear on every hearing date and comply with the conditions specified in their bonds and undertakings.

In their written undertakings, Das and Ranka promised not to breach peace or disturb public tranquillity. They also undertook not to call for protests at Jantar Mantar until the site is denotified in accordance with the law, and said any future protests would be conducted within the constitutional framework.

“Further judicial custody does not appear to be necessary at this stage, particularly after written undertakings before this Court,” the SEM court observed while ordering their release.