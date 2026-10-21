SEM orders release of CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka from judicial custody

A special executive magistrate (SEM) on Wednesday ordered the release of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka after the expiry of judicial custody in connection with the October 14 protest at Jantar Mantar.

The two were produced before the SEM, where their sureties were also submitted during the proceedings.

Das and Ranka were taken into custody on October 13 after allegedly violating peace bonds and climbing over a locked gate to enter Jantar Mantar, which had earlier been denotified as a designated protest site.

The duo were initially remanded to five days of judicial custody on October 14. Their custody was extended by two days on October 19 and was to expire on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court refused to interfere with Das and Ranka's judicial custody, as it asked them to await the outcome of the hearing scheduled before the SEM, and approach the appellate court if their grievance continues.

(With inputs from PTI)