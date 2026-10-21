‘Much bigger leaders than me’: Abhijeet Dipke hails Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka after release

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Wednesday welcomed the release of its leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, with founder Abhijeet Dipke describing the duo as “much, much bigger leaders” than him and expressing his willingness to follow their lead.

The two leaders were released after a special executive magistrate (SEM) ordered their release following the expiry of their judicial custody in connection with the CJP’s October 14 protest at Jantar Mantar.

In a post on social media, Dipke said he was happy to follow the duo’s instructions. “Saurav and Ashu are not just better but much, much bigger leaders than me. Happy to follow your orders, my leaders. Jaan hazir hai!” he wrote.

Adding a playful note in Hindi, he said, “Lekin iske baad mere bina garden mein koi akela nahi ghumega!!!” (But after this, don't go alone in the garden without me).

In another post, Dipke shared a photograph of Das and Ranka with the caption “My leaders”.

CJP legal head Ratna Singh also welcomed the decision, saying it should have come earlier.

“We welcome the decision. I think this decision should have been taken long ago, but it is not too late,” she said.