Festive rush, curbs add to city’s traffic woes

NEW DELHI: Serpentine queues of vehicles, gridlocked market roads and commuters inching through bottlenecks marked Delhi’s roads on Wednesday, as festive shopping rush, traffic snarls and restrictions under GRAP added to the woes.

From the narrow, crowded stretches of Sadar Bazar and Karol Bagh to busy intersections across central Delhi, commuters reported prolonged traffic jams and encroachments that left little room for pedestrians, with several complaining of inadequate traffic personnel at key congestion points.

At Sadar Bazar, the stretch towards Qutub Road Chowk was reported to be severely congested, with two-wheelers and other vehicles allegedly parked illegally along the footpath, leaving pedestrians with virtually no space to walk. Commuters also flagged the absence of cranes to remove unauthorisedly parked vehicles and clear the encroachments.

Similar scenes were reported on Ajmal Khan Road, where commuters complained of vehicles being parked indiscriminately and alleged that no action was being taken despite the problem recurring daily.