NDMC doubles parking charges till February 28 next year to tackle air pollution

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has doubled the parking charges at its parking lots across its jurisdiction till February 28, 2027, with an aim to discourage the use of private vehicles during the pollution season.

According to a public notice issued by the NDMC’s parking management system department, the revised charges have been implemented as per directions issued by the Delhi government’s Department of Environment and Forests through a gazette notification dated June 23, 2026, under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

The enhanced parking charges will remain effective until February 28, 2027, or the implementation of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-II orders, whichever is earlier. Additionally, the civic body stated that the measure is aimed at discouraging the use of private vehicles during the specified period and addressing air pollution in the capital.

The notice further mentioned that the enhanced charges would not be applicable to electric vehicles (EVs) and monthly parking passes, providing exemptions to these two categories of parking users. The NDMC has also asked users of its parking lots to take note of the revised charges and pay the enhanced rates with effect from November 1. The revised rates may be modified or withdrawn earlier by the competent authority or in accordance with subsequent directions.

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