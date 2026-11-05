NDMC to redevelop iconic Super Bazar building, plans Khan Market reset too

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has begun a redevelopment exercise covering four properties: commercial areas in Khan Market, Chanakyapuri and Gole Market, and the former Super Bazar building near Connaught Place. The projects will use public-private partnerships.

The largest project covers nearly 15 acres around Khan Market Community Centre, including Lok Nayak Bhawan, Prithviraj Market, NDMC staff quarters, a municipal Barat Ghar and an existing multi-level parking. The plan envisages an integrated commercial and retail complex with built-up space of one lakh square feet.

In Chanakyapuri, properties around Akbar Bhawan and Yashwant Place are proposed for redevelopment with about 95,000 square feet of multi-level space. Retail outlets are planned on the ground floor of the buildings and offices above.

At Shaheed Bhagat Singh Place near Gole Market, the NDMC proposes a wider plan for the historic precinct, including a museum and several art galleries.

The Super Bazar building near Shankar Market is the fourth property. Established in 1966 as a cooperative department store, it became popular for groceries, clothes, household goods and everyday items under one roof. Financial troubles and declining business affected operations, and it closed in 2002. The building remains a Connaught Place landmark.

For Super Bazar, an advisor will examine the building’s structural condition and commercial value, including if it can be redeveloped without demolition.

A modern market complex in the heart of CP

The municipal body will ask an advisor to assess the Super Bazar project, examine the building’s structural condition and commercial potential, including whether it can be redeveloped without demolition. The proposal is to turn it into a modern market complex and lease or license it to a successful bidder.