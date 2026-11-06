Delhi HC says 'Doosra' violates Ganguly's personality rights, but allows film's screening

The Delhi High Court on Friday ruled that the film "Doosra" prima facie violated cricketer Sourav Ganguly's personality rights but refused to interfere with the theatrical screening of the movie that was released last month.

However, Justice Tejas Karia asked the makers to make a deposit of Rs 2 crore and add an appropriate disclaimer. The judge said the film is not confined to the depiction of historical events, and the defendants prima facie commercially exploited Ganguly's identity and persona.

The court passed the interim order on a lawsuit by Ganguly and Luv Films LLP, which is producing the biopic of the former cricket captain titled "Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story."

On October 23, the high court had asked the makers of "Doosra" to respond to Ganguly's plea alleging violation of his personality rights in the movie and asked them to also arrange a screening.

On October 22, the high court had refused to stop the theatre release of the film on Ganguly's plea.

The film titled "Doosra: India's Other Freedom Struggle" is a sports drama directed by Abhinay Deo, starring Plabita Borthakur, Ankur Vikal and Samidha Guru. It was released on October 23.

(With inputs from PTI)