35-yr-old PLA member wanted in UAPA case falls in police net

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old member of the banned People’s Liberation Army (PLA) who was wanted in a UAPA case lodged in Manipur has been arrested from Yusuf Sarai area in south Delhi, police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as RK Regan Singh alias Gandhi, was nabbed following a tip-off received on November 3 regarding the presence of a wanted member of the PLA in Delhi. Singh was wanted in connection with cases registered at the Thoubal police station.

He was identified as an active cadre of the banned PLA and its political wing, the Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF) who had been evading law enforcement agencies.

The accused’s location was traced near AIIMS, New Delhi. It was upon reaching the hospital and conducting enquiries that the cops realised that no patient by the name of Regan Singh had been admitted there, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Harsh Indora said.

The police party subsequently conducted checks at hotels in Yusuf Sarai and scrutinised the footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area, which led them to the UAPA case accused PLA cadre.