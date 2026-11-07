Delhi Safdarjung hospital upgrades burn casualty to nine beds ahead of Diwali

NEW DELHI: With hospitals preparing for a possible rise in firecracker-related injuries during Diwali, Safdarjung hospital has strengthened its emergency arrangements by upgrading its Burn Casualty to nine beds and keeping 20 beds vacant in the Burn Ward to accommodate a possible surge in patients.

Additional beds will also be made available in the Plastic Surgery Ward in case of an emergency, the hospital said.

All available doctors, including junior and senior residents and faculty members, will remain on duty throughout the three-day Diwali period, with no leave permitted. Specialists from General Surgery, Ophthalmology, Anaesthesia and Orthopaedics will also be available to provide support during emergencies.

Additional nursing and support staff, security personnel, nursing attendants, patient trolleys, wheelchairs and ambulances have been arranged to facilitate patient movement and emergency response.

The hospital has also planned public awareness programmes on firecracker safety, burn prevention and first aid. In its safety advisory, it has urged people to maintain a safe distance while lighting firecrackers, ensure children are supervised by adults and wear cotton clothes during celebrations. It has also advised keeping water or a fire extinguisher nearby while handling fireworks.