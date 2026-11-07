Delhi's air quality nears severe mark on Diwali eve, AQI forecast to worsen on Sunday

Delhi's average air quality index (AQI) stood at 369 in the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday as a thick layer of smog enveloped the national capital on the eve of Diwali, reducing visibility. The air quality is expected to deteriorate to the ‘severe’ category on Sunday, with festival-related celebrations, vehicular emissions and the peak stubble-burning season likely to add to the pollution load, PTI reported.

Of the 59 monitoring stations that recorded data on Saturday, 16 reported ‘severe’ air quality, while 29 remained in the ‘very poor’ category. The highest AQI of 452 was recorded near IIT Delhi.

The city's average AQI registered a marginal improvement from 382 on Friday to 369 on Saturday, but remained close to the threshold of 401 for the ‘severe’ category. Several monitoring stations had already recorded AQI levels above 400.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi, air quality is likely to remain in the ‘severe’ category on November 8 and 9. The outlook for the following six days indicates that pollution levels are expected to fluctuate between the ‘severe’ and ‘very poor’ categories.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies AQI readings between 0 and 50 as ‘good’, 51 and 100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 as ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 as ‘poor’, 301 and 400 as ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 as ‘severe’.