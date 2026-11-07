Restrictions won’t solve pollution woes: SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday said that a crackerless Diwali should be a people’s movement, not our initiative, slamming the commercialisation of festivals. A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, while hearing the suo motu case on air pollution in Delhi-NCR, said “restrictions alone would not solve the crisis”.

The court also flagged bumper-to-bumper traffic in the city and questioned authorities on anti-pollution measures. The Centre’s counsel attributed the rise in pollution to the festive season and increased movement of people.

“We keep talking and making statements, but the point is that the AQI is already touching 400,” the CJI remarked.

The city recorded its worst pre-Diwali pollution spike since 2019, as per an analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA). The city was also the only megacity among five assessed to record a monthly average PM2.5 concentration exceeding daily National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) in October.

The SC bench observed that stricter restrictions alone would not yield results, noting, “No restriction is going to work. The more orders we pass, the more violations will multiply.” It stressed that a cracker-free Diwali could not be imposed through government orders but had to emerge as a people’s movement.