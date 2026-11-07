SC monitors probe in ex-judge suicide

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday sought a status report from the Delhi Police crime branch on the investigation into the alleged death of judicial services officer Aman Sharma, who was found dead at his south Delhi residence on May 2.

The top court had taken suo motu cognisance of Sharma’s death on October 30. He had allegedly died by suicide amid allegations of harassment by his wife, also a judicial officer, and his in-laws. Police has also filed an FIR against the wife on the complaint of the deceased’s father.

After six months of Judge Sharma’s alleged death, a three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, issued notice to the Delhi Police and sought details of the progress made in the investigation.

The bench has directed the crime branch to file a detailed status report and place on record the progress made in the investigation, including the steps taken and evidence collected. The matter will be taken up for hearing after the status report is filed.

The deceased was a 2018 graduate who had joined the Delhi Judicial Services in 2021.