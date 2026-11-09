AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj alleges AQI data manipulation, claims pollution in Delhi crossed 3,000

NEW DELHI: As post-Diwali smog blanketed Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party president Saurabh Bhardwaj on Monday accused the government of manipulating AQI data, asking for "true" numbers for pollution.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), air quality deteriorated to the brink of the 'severe' category on Monday morning, with the AQI touching the 400 mark. Smog reduced visibility in several parts of the city.

Speaking to ANI, Bhardwaj alleged that monitoring stations were shut down and 20 new AQI stations were installed in remote, green areas of Delhi. He claimed water is being sprinkled over monitoring stations in polluted spots to manipulate readings.

"The government's data is based on fraud. We showed how monitoring stations were shut down, and how 20 new AQI stations were installed in remote, lush green areas of Delhi. Water is being sprinkled directly over the monitoring stations in polluted spots to manipulate the readings. People simply do not trust the government's AQI numbers; I certainly don't," he said, claiming that AQI had crossed 3,000 in several areas.

He warned that PM 2.5 particles at such levels enter the bloodstream and could trigger heart attacks in those with heart ailments and respiratory failure in asthmatic children. "By peddling false numbers, the government is playing with people’s lives. My message to the government is: if you are encouraging fireworks, then own up to it and take full responsibility. You cannot engage in fraud; you must reveal the truth," he said.