Delhi Police serves notice to Mamata as witness in 2013 protest case

Delhi Police served a notice to Mamata Banerjee at her Harish Chatterjee Street residence in the Kalighat area today and asked her to record her statement. Trinamool Congress leader Subhashis Chakraborty, belonging to the Mamata Banerjee camp, received the notice. She has also been asked to appear before the investigating police officials in Delhi.

Mamata has been issued the notice in her capacity as a witness in the case, and not as an accused, police sources clarified.

The case pertains to an incident in April 2013, when she, accompanied by a delegation of Trinamool ministers and MPs, reached Delhi to protest against the alleged assault on then-Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra by members of the CPI(M)-affiliated Students' Federation of India (SFI).

Mamata and Mitra were allegedly heckled by the agitating SFI leaders during the protest.

The Trinamool delegation held the protest near the former Planning Commission headquarters on Sansad Marg.

A confrontation reportedly erupted between Mamata and Delhi Police personnel after the latter attempted to restrict the movement of the delegation, citing security concerns and prohibitory orders.

Dola Sen, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP and a Mamata loyalist, said that she had no idea about any such notice being served by the Delhi Police, according to a leading Bengali news portal.