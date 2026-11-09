Over 170 Diwali burn injury cases reported at Safdarjung, AIIMS in two days

NEW DELHI: More than 170 Diwali-related burn injury cases were reported at Safdarjung Hospital and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) over two days, with firecrackers accounting for the majority of the injuries. Children also figured prominently among those injured, with the youngest patient treated at AIIMS being five years old.

Safdarjung Hospital recorded 135 Diwali-related burn injury cases at its Burns Emergency between November 7 and 8. Of these, 129 were caused by firecrackers, while six were related to diya burns. Among those injured, 35 children sustained firecracker-related injuries and were treated in the outpatient department, while one child required hospitalization.

At AIIMS, 42 cases had been reported by 11 am on November 9. Of these, 37 were firecracker-related injuries and two were potash burns. Eighteen of the patients were below 18 years of age, including six children under 10 and 12 in the 10-18 age group.