A year after tragedy, Red Fort blast survivors and families seek fair compensation

NEW DELHI: Families of those killed in the Red Fort blast and survivors on Tuesday demanded adequate compensation, government jobs and justice as they gathered near the Red Fort Metro Station to mark the first anniversary of the incident.

The families paid tribute to the victims by offering flowers and lighting candles near the blast site.

Prayers were also held for the recovery of those injured in the explosion.

The gathering was attended by Kirti Kataria, who lost her husband Jagdish Kataria, Pankaj Sahni, who lost his son, family members of Ram Balak, and Munni Khatun, mother of the deceased Jumman.

Several survivors, including Rita, Vinod Kumar, Joginder, Saina Parveen and Mohammad Shafullah, also paid their respects.

The South Asian Forum for People Against Terror (SAFPAT), which organised the meeting, demanded fair compensation for the families of those killed and injured in the blast.

It also sought compensation for people whose vehicles, including cars and e-rickshaws, were destroyed in the explosion, besides a 2 per cent reservation in government jobs for victims' families.

SAFPAT president Ashok Randhawa in a statement said the organisation had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Delhi High Court seeking justice and relief for the affected families.

The court had advised the petitioners to first approach the government with their demands, following which the organisation submitted written representations on several occasions, but no concrete action had been taken, he said.

"Even after one year, the affected families are still struggling for justice, compensation and government assistance.

There has been no satisfactory response from the government.

If the demands of the victims are not addressed at the earliest, we will once again approach the Delhi High Court and pursue appropriate legal remedies," Randhawa said.

He said the affected families needed more than assurances and should be provided adequate compensation, employment opportunities and justice.