Delhi breathes easier as AQI slips to poor category; winds expected to bring more relief

Delhi's air quality improved to the 'poor' category on Tuesday, with the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping to 299 from 344 a day earlier, as stronger northwesterly winds aided the dispersion of pollutants.

The improvement comes after days of hazardous pollution levels in the national capital, with weather experts predicting further relief over the next couple of days as wind speeds remain relatively high.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of Skymet and a weather expert, told PTI that a change in wind direction and speed had contributed to the improvement in air quality.

"Now northwesterlies are impacting the Delhi region, with an average speed of 12-14 kmph, which has helped the dispersion of pollutants," he said. Palawat added that wind speeds are expected to remain high over the next couple of days, potentially leading to a further improvement in the AQI.

The Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi has also forecast a decline in concentrations of particulate matter, including PM2.5 and PM10, over the next two days.

Of the 58 air quality monitoring stations that recorded data on Tuesday, 28 reported 'very poor' air quality, another 28 recorded 'poor' levels, while two registered 'moderate' air quality. None of the stations reported 'severe' pollution.

The monitoring stations at Delhi Cantonment and Sri Aurobindo Marg recorded moderate air quality, with AQI readings of 135 and 155, respectively.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI of 0-50 is classified as 'good', 51-100 as 'satisfactory', 101-200 as 'moderate', 201-300 as 'poor', 301-400 as 'very poor', and 401-500 as 'severe'.

PM10 was the predominant pollutant in Delhi on Tuesday.