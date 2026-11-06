'AQI is already touching 400': SC flags vehicular emissions as major source of Delhi-NCR pollution

The Supreme Court on Friday flagged vehicular emissions as a major contributor to air pollution in Delhi-NCR and stressed the need for immediate, medium and long-term measures to tackle the worsening air quality, with the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) nearing the severe category.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana expressed concern over the “bumper-to-bumper” traffic on roads across the national capital and its neighbouring areas, observing that the large number of vehicles plying between Delhi and the NCR was a major source of pollution.

“We keep talking, sometimes make statements and suggestions, but the point is that AQI is already touching 400,” the CJI observed while hearing a suo motu case examining the regulatory framework governing air pollution.

Pointing to the heavy movement of vehicles on roads connecting Delhi with Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad, the bench said the scale of vehicular traffic needed urgent attention.

“Look at the roads in Delhi and the roads connecting Delhi with the NCR. Take a look at any road and the kind of vehicles moving on them. That is the major problem,” the CJI said.