'AQI is already touching 400': SC flags vehicular emissions as major source of Delhi-NCR pollution

The Supreme Court on Friday flagged vehicular emissions as a major contributor to air pollution in Delhi-NCR and stressed the need for immediate, medium and long-term measures to tackle the worsening air quality, with the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) nearing the severe category.
A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana expressed concern over the “bumper-to-bumper” traffic on roads across the national capital and its neighbouring areas, observing that the large number of vehicles plying between Delhi and the NCR was a major source of pollution.
“We keep talking, sometimes make statements and suggestions, but the point is that AQI is already touching 400,” the CJI observed while hearing a suo motu case examining the regulatory framework governing air pollution.
Pointing to the heavy movement of vehicles on roads connecting Delhi with Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad, the bench said the scale of vehicular traffic needed urgent attention.
“Look at the roads in Delhi and the roads connecting Delhi with the NCR. Take a look at any road and the kind of vehicles moving on them. That is the major problem,” the CJI said.
The court also highlighted the plight of daily wage earners and other economically weaker sections, who are forced to work outdoors despite the deteriorating air quality. It noted that the festive season was an important period for many of them to earn their livelihood.
On stubble burning, the bench emphasised the need to educate farmers about using machinery to manage crop residue instead of resorting to farm fires.
The court was also hearing a plea seeking closure of schools or the introduction of hybrid classes for students across age groups whenever the AQI crosses a specified threshold. The bench said it would rely on expert opinion while considering the issue.
Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre and other authorities, outlined the existing regulatory framework covering five major sources of pollution, industrial emissions, vehicular pollution, construction and demolition dust, road dust and stubble burning.
She informed the court that several measures had been introduced to address pollution, including restrictions on the entry of certain categories of vehicles, geo-tagging of pollution under control (PUC) certificates and action against visibly polluting vehicles based on complaints received through applications and social media.
Bhati also told the bench that stubble burning contributed 14 per cent of Delhi's pollution on Thursday.
The bench said it would pass certain orders and posted the matter for further hearing on November 16, after the court reopens following the Diwali vacation.
Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality deteriorated further on Friday, with the overall AQI settling at 391, close to the 'severe' category, as a thick blanket of smog enveloped the national capital.
Of the 59 monitoring stations across the city, 30 recorded 'severe' air quality at 9 am, while the remaining stations were in the 'very poor' category. Rohini recorded the worst AQI at 475, followed by IIT Delhi at 472, according to official data.
(With inputs from PTI)