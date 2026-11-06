Delhi's air quality worsens to brink of 'severe' category ahead of Diwali, 30 stations record severe AQI

A thick blanket of smog engulfed Delhi on Friday as air pollution levels surged to alarming levels, with the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 391, just short of the 'severe' category, two days ahead of Diwali.

As many as 30 of the 59 air quality monitoring stations across the national capital recorded 'severe' pollution levels at 9 am, while the remaining stations reported 'very poor' air quality, highlighting the deteriorating pollution situation across the city.

Rohini emerged as the most polluted area, recording an AQI of 475, followed by IIT Delhi at 472.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System, Delhi is likely to witness its first 'severe' air quality day of the season on Friday, with hazardous pollution levels expected to persist until November 8, coinciding with Diwali.

The worsening air quality comes at a particularly concerning time, with the region witnessing the peak stubble-burning season. The anticipated bursting of firecrackers during Diwali celebrations is likely to further aggravate the pollution crisis, pushing air quality levels deeper into the hazardous zone.