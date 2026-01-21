Vehicular pollution highest contributor to air pollution in Delhi-NCR: CAQM tells SC

NEW DELHI: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM)told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that vehicular pollution is the highest contributor to air pollution in Delhi-NCR and recommended 15 long-term measures to improve the worsening Air Quality Index (AQI).

Appearing for CAQM, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati told a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi that a meta-analysis of studies from 2015 to 2025 attributes PM2.5 in Delhi to a mix of primary emissions and secondary particulate formation from sources within the National Capital Region (NCR).

The CAQM recommended the following measures to be introduced in a phased manner:

1. Time-bound phasing out of polluting vehicles from Delhi-NCR based on emission potential.

2. Strengthening of PUC 2.0 and monitoring of on-road vehicles with remote sensing devices.

3. Augmenting Regional Rail Transport and Metro Rail network with more lines and stations in Delhi and NCR.

4. Developing Multi-Modal Transport hubs connecting Metro, Regional Rapid Transit System.