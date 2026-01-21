Vehicular pollution highest contributor to air pollution in Delhi-NCR: CAQM tells SC

NEW DELHI: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM)told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that vehicular pollution is the highest contributor to air pollution in Delhi-NCR and recommended 15 long-term measures to improve the worsening Air Quality Index (AQI).
Appearing for CAQM, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati told a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi that a meta-analysis of studies from 2015 to 2025 attributes PM2.5 in Delhi to a mix of primary emissions and secondary particulate formation from sources within the National Capital Region (NCR).
The CAQM recommended the following measures to be introduced in a phased manner:
1. Time-bound phasing out of polluting vehicles from Delhi-NCR based on emission potential.
2. Strengthening of PUC 2.0 and monitoring of on-road vehicles with remote sensing devices.
3. Augmenting Regional Rail Transport and Metro Rail network with more lines and stations in Delhi and NCR.
4. Developing Multi-Modal Transport hubs connecting Metro, Regional Rapid Transit System.
5. Ensuring last-mile connectivity along with a real-time passenger information system with location-based tracking of public transport.
6. Reviewing and revising respective electric vehicle policies to accelerate the transition of all vehicles to zero tailpipe emission vehicles in Delhi-NCR. Giving higher incentives to owners for scrapping their old vehicles.
7. Expanding EV charging infrastructure including swappable battery stations expeditiously commensurate with vehicle growth.
8. Permitting retrofitting of vehicles to EV certification by ARAI/ICAT.
9. Augmenting city public bus service through E-buses/ CNG according to model yardsticks and service level benchmark of Ministry of Housing and Urban Administration (MoHUA) based on population.
10. Developing a plan for CNG/ LNG fuelling network in NCR and on highways to shift long-haul trucking and other commercial vehicles to gas.
11. Installing ANPR cameras and automated RFID ensuring Multi-Lane Free Flow enabled Toll/ Cess collection at all border entry points of Delhi.
12. Deploying integrated traffic management system in Delhi and other major urban agglomerates, particularly Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonipat for smooth and improved traffic movement.
13. Implementing parking area management plans in Delhi and NCR.
14. Imposing higher environmental protection charges.
15. Intensifying enforcement through technology-based solutions such as automatic number plate recognition, radio frequency identification, remote sensing techniques, AI-driven surveillance etc.