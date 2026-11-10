Delhi HC allows circulation of book about Rana Kapoor

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has allowed the sale and circulation of the book ‘Yes Man: The Untold Story of Rana Kapoor’ while restraining the publication of four “derogatory” portions concerning former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor.

The HC granted interim relief to Harper Collins Publishers India Pvt Ltd and Pavan Chand Lall, publisher and author of the book, respectively, saying the issue identified by the trial court arises from four statements, and the remaining contents of the book have not been found, at this stage, to constitute “defamatory” or “derogatory” material.

The court, in its 80-page judgement, said while it finds no reason to interfere with the findings returned by the trial court in respect of the four statements as “derogatory”, the consequential direction restraining the publication, sale, distribution and circulation of the book in its entirety cannot be sustained. It opined that pending trial, the ban on the publication of the book is clearly not warranted and said the modification is confined to the scope of interim relief.