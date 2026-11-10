Pollution in Delhi-NCR: Sharp increase in vehicular emissions warrant urgent intervention, says SC

The sharp rise in vehicular emissions requires urgent intervention, the Supreme Court has said, directing the governments of Delhi and three neighbouring states to detail the steps being taken to prevent over-age and non-compliant vehicles from entering and operating in the National Capital Region (NCR).
The apex court directed the governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana, along with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Police, to submit detailed responses on existing and proposed short-term and long-term measures to curb vehicular emissions and improve air quality in Delhi-NCR.
The authorities have also been asked to explain the measures in place to identify, monitor and regulate vehicles that do not meet prescribed emission standards, including the enforcement of Pollution Under Control (PUC) certification requirements.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana sought details of the existing regulatory framework and enforcement mechanisms governing the entry and movement of commercial and private vehicles in Delhi and the NCR, particularly those coming from neighbouring states.
The order was passed on November 6 while the court was hearing a suo motu case concerning air pollution in the NCR.
The bench observed that data placed before it showed a significant decline in stubble-burning incidents across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan. However, it expressed concern over the corresponding rise in pollution caused by vehicular emissions.
"While this development is certainly laudable, the same data also brings to the fore a converse and equally pressing concern, namely, the sharp increase in issues attributable to vehicular emissions," the bench observed.
It pointed out that Delhi and the NCR faced the combined burden of vehicles originating within the region as well as those entering from neighbouring states.
The substantial movement of commercial and private vehicles from different parts of the region was adding to the existing emission load, the court said, stressing that the situation required urgent action.
The bench asked the authorities to explain the steps taken to prevent the entry and operation of over-age, end-of-life and other non-compliant vehicles in the NCR.
It also sought details of enforcement action against violations, including the number of vehicles inspected, challaned, denied entry or otherwise proceeded against during the relevant period.
The court further sought information on coordination between Delhi and neighbouring states to regulate inter-state vehicular movement and ensure compliance with emission standards.
The authorities have also been directed to specify measures proposed to strengthen existing enforcement mechanisms and provide a time-bound roadmap for their implementation.
The states have been asked to file their submissions within two weeks, detailing the steps taken, their responses to suggestions made by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and the amicus curiae, as well as any additional measures they propose to introduce.
The Supreme Court registry has been directed to list the suo motu case concerning vehicular emissions and pollution in Delhi-NCR on November 23.
The bench also scheduled hearings in other pollution-related matters. The suo motu case concerning construction activities, power plants and other industries will be heard on November 26, while the matter relating to the conservation and enhancement of green cover is listed for November 30.
Cases concerning solid waste management and the burning of crop residue and firecrackers will be heard on November 25.
During the November 6 hearing, the bench had expressed serious concern over the recurring air pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR, identifying vehicular emissions as a major contributor to deteriorating air quality.
It had also flagged the problem of bumper-to-bumper traffic across the region and highlighted the large volume of vehicles travelling on roads connecting Delhi with neighbouring areas such as Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad.
During the proceedings, the Centre informed the court that restrictions on the entry of vehicles below BS-VI emission standards were being implemented. It also said PUC certificates were being linked to the locations where vehicle checks were carried out.
(With inputs from PTI)