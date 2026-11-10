Pollution in Delhi-NCR: Sharp increase in vehicular emissions warrant urgent intervention, says SC

The sharp rise in vehicular emissions requires urgent intervention, the Supreme Court has said, directing the governments of Delhi and three neighbouring states to detail the steps being taken to prevent over-age and non-compliant vehicles from entering and operating in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The apex court directed the governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana, along with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Police, to submit detailed responses on existing and proposed short-term and long-term measures to curb vehicular emissions and improve air quality in Delhi-NCR.

The authorities have also been asked to explain the measures in place to identify, monitor and regulate vehicles that do not meet prescribed emission standards, including the enforcement of Pollution Under Control (PUC) certification requirements.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana sought details of the existing regulatory framework and enforcement mechanisms governing the entry and movement of commercial and private vehicles in Delhi and the NCR, particularly those coming from neighbouring states.

The order was passed on November 6 while the court was hearing a suo motu case concerning air pollution in the NCR.

The bench observed that data placed before it showed a significant decline in stubble-burning incidents across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan. However, it expressed concern over the corresponding rise in pollution caused by vehicular emissions.

"While this development is certainly laudable, the same data also brings to the fore a converse and equally pressing concern, namely, the sharp increase in issues attributable to vehicular emissions," the bench observed.