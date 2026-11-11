Delhi boy falls into open sewer, dismembered body recovered from treatment plant after 24 hours

A nearly 24-hour search for a four-year-old boy who fell into an open sewer in Delhi's Baprola area ended in tragedy on Wednesday, with rescue teams recovering his dismembered body from a water treatment plant in Nilothi.

Police said DNA profiling would be conducted to establish the identity of the remains.

Investigators suspect the child's body was dismembered by large rotating machines used to filter and treat wastewater at the sewage treatment plant.

The boy fell into an open manhole near Kheri Baba Pul in Nangli Vihar Extension on Tuesday afternoon. An extensive search operation involving the Delhi Police, fire brigade, local divers and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was launched soon after.

Rescue teams traced the sewer and adjoining drain network before reaching the Water Treatment Plant in Nilothi, Nihal Vihar, where the body was found in multiple parts.

The remains were retrieved and sent to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital for preservation and post-mortem examination.

An FIR under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to causing death by negligence, has been registered against unidentified persons, police said. Further investigation is underway.