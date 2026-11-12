Delhi HC: Married, earning daughters, sons cannot be denied motor accident compensation

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has held that a married and earning daughter, son, spouse or sibling cannot be excluded from motor accident compensation merely because they are married, employed or residing separately, saying “such an approach would not be consistent with the realities of Indian family structures”.

A bench of Justice Anish Dayal passed the order while hearing an appeal against a March 12, 2019, order by a tribunal, awarding only one-third of the computed loss of dependency.

The High Court said that tribunals must examine the nature of dependency rather than apply a rigid classification of dependents and non-dependents.

“The claim of dependency has to be seen through the prism of the nature of dependency and cannot be put into discrete slots, as has been done in some decisions. A person cannot be straightway shunted out as not being dependent merely because they are married and earning,” the judge said in an order passed on November 6.