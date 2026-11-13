A Walk on the Wild Side

Delhi has its Sunday rituals: sleeping in, leisurely brunches and escaping to a mall. But what if the morning began with rocky trails, birdsong and a little wilderness instead? Just beyond the city's concrete sprawl, the Aravallis offer a surprisingly different side of Delhi-NCR. There are caves to explore, uneven paths to negotiate and wildlife to look out for. No fancy equipment or mountain holiday required. Just a pair of walking shoes and an appetite for adventure.
Making these outdoor experiences accessible is Ultimate Survival Campsite, an initiative founded by Major R.C. Sharma. What began as Sunday morning explorations of the Aravallis has grown into organised treks that introduce Delhiites to the landscape on their doorstep.
His son, Col Vishal Sharma, who has served in the armed forces and trained commandos, is now taking the initiative forward. The idea is to bring the basics of wilderness exploration and survival to ordinary city residents, rather than make adventure the preserve of seasoned trekkers.
The outings cater to anyone comfortable walking five kilometres, with routes ranging from five to 40 kilometres, depending on the terrain and difficulty. The group has identified nearly 30 locations across the Aravallis, offering participants an opportunity to discover a side of Delhi-NCR that often goes unnoticed.
Each outing begins with a safety briefing, emergency drills and the formation of buddy pairs to ensure nobody is left behind. Along the way, participants learn basic survival skills, from identifying water sources to responding to encounters with snakes and other wildlife. The trek ends with a bush breakfast, adding a leisurely finish to an otherwise active morning. Shorter excursions take less than two hours.
At around Rs 300 per session, including breakfast, the experience is deliberately affordable. The objective, says Col Vishal Sharma, is less about making money and more about getting people to step outdoors.
“India requires a revolution in the mindset, a revolution in adventure,” he says, believing that outdoor experiences can help young people develop confidence and independence. “You will get direction not on phones and apps, but in the outdoors.”
For Sharma, the Aravallis have enormous potential for trekking, walking, running and cycling, provided the landscape is explored responsibly and protected. In a city where weekends increasingly revolve around screens, shopping centres and restaurant reservations, these trails offer a refreshing alternative.
Perhaps Delhi's next weekend escape does not need a hotel booking, a long drive or a train ticket. It could simply mean waking up early, leaving the traffic behind and discovering the wilderness hiding in plain sight.