A Walk on the Wild Side

Delhi has its Sunday rituals: sleeping in, leisurely brunches and escaping to a mall. But what if the morning began with rocky trails, birdsong and a little wilderness instead? Just beyond the city's concrete sprawl, the Aravallis offer a surprisingly different side of Delhi-NCR. There are caves to explore, uneven paths to negotiate and wildlife to look out for. No fancy equipment or mountain holiday required. Just a pair of walking shoes and an appetite for adventure.

Making these outdoor experiences accessible is Ultimate Survival Campsite, an initiative founded by Major R.C. Sharma. What began as Sunday morning explorations of the Aravallis has grown into organised treks that introduce Delhiites to the landscape on their doorstep.

His son, Col Vishal Sharma, who has served in the armed forces and trained commandos, is now taking the initiative forward. The idea is to bring the basics of wilderness exploration and survival to ordinary city residents, rather than make adventure the preserve of seasoned trekkers.