Bhikaji Cama Place gets 432-car parking place

NEW DELHI: In an attempt for a planned redevelopment and revitalisation of Bhikaji Cama Place—one of the city’s busiest commercial hubs—a multi-level parking facility has been inaugurated.

Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday inaugurated the facility that is likely to accommodate 432 cars and 193 two-wheelers including 20 bays reserved for persons with disabilities, and 193 two-wheelers, including 10 adapted two-wheeler parking bays.

Congestion and unauthorised roadside parking have long been major challenges in these busy business district. Spread over a plot area of 6,040 sqm, the facility has a total built-up area of 15,449 sqm and comprises a basement, ground floor, two upper floors and a terrace-level parking area.

The facility has been developed with a range of modern amenities to ensure convenience, safety and efficient parking management. These include FASTag-enabled parking access, EV charging facilities for 18 cars simultaneously on a chargeable basis, CCTV surveillance, DG power backup for emergency services, a Parking Guidance and Management System, and lift access to every floor. Other facilities include drinking water, separate toilets for men, women and persons with disabilities, a drivers’ waiting room, rainwater harvesting and firefighting and fire alarm systems.

The project has been executed on an EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) basis, including all development works and services, along with operation and maintenance (O&M) for a period of two years, at an approximate tender cost of `40 crore.

This is the second major multi-level car parking facility completed by DDA within a year. In February 2026, DDA inaugurated the six-level structured parking facility at Nehru Place, which has a capacity to accommodate 660 cars and 350 two-wheelers.