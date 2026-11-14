Delhi court rejects bail plea of two accused in 2023 Parliament security breach case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has dismissed the regular bail pleas of two accused in the December 23 Parliament security breach case for a second time.

In an order passed on Friday, Special Judge Kiran Bansal noted that the accused, Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma, sought bail citing long incarceration and parity with two co-accused who were granted bail by the Delhi High Court.

The judge underlined that the statutory bar on bail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act applied in the present case.

"There are reasonable grounds to believe that the charges against the accused persons is prima facie true. Therefore, the court does not find it fit to grant regular bail to applicants Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma. The present bail applications stand dismissed," the judge said.

On July 2, 2025, the Delhi High Court granted bail to co-accused Neelam Raoliya alias Neelam Azad and Mahesh Kumawat.

"The grounds of parity are not available to the present accused persons," the judge said on Friday's hearing.

It observed that the high court had noted that Neelam stayed outside Parliament and Mahesh was not in Delhi that day.

"However, the present two accused persons had entered the main Parliament and jumped from the public gallery to the main hall of the Lok Sabha," the court said, adding that canisters "were concealed in the shoes and parliamentary proceedings were disrupted."

The order said, "There is a statutory bar under Section 43D(5) of the UA(P)A and the accused cannot be released on bail if there are reasonable grounds to believe that the accusations against the accused persons are prima facie true."