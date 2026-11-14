IAF officer accused of leaking war plans to Pakistan: Delhi court awaits prosecution sanction

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court may take cognisance of the chargesheet against an IAF wing commander held for sharing classified information with a Pakistani operative after the sanction to prosecute him is obtained.

Directing the city police to expedite the process for sanction, the court has ordered the production of the accused Indian Air Force officer, Manorath Singh Sabharwal, on December 5. The Special Cell of the Delhi Police had registered a case against Sabharwal under the Official Secrets Act for sharing sensitive details, such as war-plan documents, deployment locations, troop movements and coordinates of crucial military installations with a Pakistani intelligence operative.

The city police earlier submitted its chargesheet in the case, and the matter is presently at the stage of taking cognisance of the final report. In its order dated October 31, Chief Judicial Magistrate Mridul Gupta noted that the sanction to prosecute the accused had not been obtained under Section 152 of the BNS.

“It is submitted on behalf of the state that the sanction qua Section 152 of the BNS (as required) under Section 217 BNSS and sanction qua offences under the Official Secrets Act, under Section 13 (3) Official Secrets Act, is pending. It is stated that the process of sanction is underway,” the court said. The BNS section dealing with “offences against the state” penalises acts that endanger the country’s sovereignty, unity and integrity.