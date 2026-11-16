Allowing sale of liquor during festival an insult to Purvanchalis’ faith: AAP

NEW DELHI: AAP leaders on Sunday lashed out at the Delhi government for “insulting” the faith of Purvanchalis— people who belong to or hail from Purvanchal, a geographic and cultural region in the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh or adjoining parts of western Bihar and Jharkhand—by keeping liquor shops open amid Chhath Puja. AAP also called into question the ‘Sanatani’ credentials of the saffron party, as it allows the sale of liquor amid Hindu festivals.

Party MLA Kuldeep Kumar visited liquor shops that were open on the occasion, and remarked, “Today, Chhath Mahaparv is being celebrated with fervour. But the CM Rekha Gupta-led BJP government in Delhi has kept the liquor shops open. Even though the BJP calls itself Sanatani, the liquor shops remain open, just as they were open across the national capital on Dussehra. The CM also holds the Excise portfolio. How can she keep liquor shops open during Hindu festivals?”

Kumar also sought an explanation from the government, saying, “The BJP and CM Rekha Gupta must explain why liquor shops have been kept open in Delhi amid a festival that holds special importance for the Purvanchalis.” He also slammed the government for allegedly putting revenue generation over faith, saying, “How much revenue does the BJP government need, after all?”

Notably, AAP has also criticised the BJP government for alleged lack of arrangements for tens, lighting and cleanliness at the ghats.

Traffic curbs in place

Traffic curbs will be imposed on several roads leading to and adjoining Yamuna ghats in Delhi from 2 pm on Sunday till 8 am on Monday in view of the ongoing Chhath Puja celebrations.