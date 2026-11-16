CM Rekha Gupta offers prayers to rising sun on last of Chhath Puja

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday performed the last day of Chhath Puja with devotees at the Hathi Ghat near ITO. Offered the prayers to the rising sun.

Dressed in traditional attire, while performing puja Gupta sang Chhath songs and actively participated in the rituals with fasting women.

"Today, the entire community stands united along the banks of the Yamuna, offering prayers to Chhathi Maiya.

The people of Poorvanchal have played a pivotal role in driving Delhi's progress through their hard work and dedication.

They are an integral part of the Delhi family, and upholding their culture, traditions, and festivals is a primary responsibility of the government," Gupta said.

She said the 'Chhath Mahaparv' is a symbol of the country's rich folk heritage, discipline, cleanliness, and social harmony.