CM Rekha Gupta offers prayers to rising sun on last of Chhath Puja

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday performed the last day of Chhath Puja with devotees at the Hathi Ghat near ITO. Offered the prayers to the rising sun.
Dressed in traditional attire, while performing puja Gupta sang Chhath songs and actively participated in the rituals with fasting women.
"Today, the entire community stands united along the banks of the Yamuna, offering prayers to Chhathi Maiya.
The people of Poorvanchal have played a pivotal role in driving Delhi's progress through their hard work and dedication.
They are an integral part of the Delhi family, and upholding their culture, traditions, and festivals is a primary responsibility of the government," Gupta said.
She said the 'Chhath Mahaparv' is a symbol of the country's rich folk heritage, discipline, cleanliness, and social harmony.
This festival instils a profound respect and gratitude towards nature.
By offering 'Arghya' to the rising sun, devotees usher new energy, hope, and positivity into their lives, Gupta added.
The four-day festival began on November 13 with the 'Nahay-Khay' ritual.
The festival is dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, with devotees seeking blessings for the well-being and prosperity of their families.
The rituals begin with devotees taking a holy dip in rivers and ponds on the first day.On the second day, they observe a day-long fast, breaking it in the evening after offering prayers to the setting sun and the moon.
The third day is marked by 'Sandhya Arghya', when devotees offer prayers to the setting sun.
The festival concludes with 'Usha Arghya' on the fourth day.