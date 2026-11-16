No Reservations

In Delhi, where a good meal is often preceded by an animated discussion over what to order, surrendering the menu to a chef may seem almost unnatural. Yet, an increasing number of diners are discovering the pleasures of not knowing what comes next.

A delicate piece of sushi, an unfamiliar cut of fish, an unexpected combination of flavours or a dish built around an ingredient rarely seen on a regular menu — each course brings a new surprise. There is no browsing through an elaborate menu or agonising over choices. Instead, there is anticipation, curiosity and the pleasure of being surprised. Welcome to omakase.

A Japanese term that loosely translates to “I’ll leave it up to you”, omakase involves entrusting the chef with curating the meal. Traditionally associated with sushi counters in Japan, the philosophy has travelled across cuisines and is finding an increasingly receptive audience in Delhi.

At QLA in Mehrauli, Chef Dipinder Tiwari believes diners are looking beyond the conventional restaurant experience. “Diners are beginning to understand that a chef-led menu is not about taking away their choice; it is about presenting a thoughtfully planned progression where every course has a purpose. With social media, and more standalone restaurants that have chefs as faces — there is a growing respect for chefs, and their ability to impress and cater to the diner.”

Part of the appeal lies in the element of discovery. Each course introduces new textures, ingredients and techniques, sometimes featuring produce or preparations that never make it to the regular à la carte menu. Watching a chef work at close quarters, explaining the inspiration behind a dish before placing it on the counter, makes the experience as much about storytelling as eating.

In Delhi, where exclusivity often adds to the allure of a dining destination, omakase has acquired a certain social currency. With some experiences costing upwards of ₹5,000 per person, limited seating and reservations that can be difficult to secure, being among the first to discover a new chef-led experience is part of the attraction. So are the ingredients — a nine-course meal centred around duck or produce specially flown in for a particular course.