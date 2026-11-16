No Reservations

In Delhi, where a good meal is often preceded by an animated discussion over what to order, surrendering the menu to a chef may seem almost unnatural. Yet, an increasing number of diners are discovering the pleasures of not knowing what comes next.
A delicate piece of sushi, an unfamiliar cut of fish, an unexpected combination of flavours or a dish built around an ingredient rarely seen on a regular menu — each course brings a new surprise. There is no browsing through an elaborate menu or agonising over choices. Instead, there is anticipation, curiosity and the pleasure of being surprised. Welcome to omakase.
A Japanese term that loosely translates to “I’ll leave it up to you”, omakase involves entrusting the chef with curating the meal. Traditionally associated with sushi counters in Japan, the philosophy has travelled across cuisines and is finding an increasingly receptive audience in Delhi.
At QLA in Mehrauli, Chef Dipinder Tiwari believes diners are looking beyond the conventional restaurant experience. “Diners are beginning to understand that a chef-led menu is not about taking away their choice; it is about presenting a thoughtfully planned progression where every course has a purpose. With social media, and more standalone restaurants that have chefs as faces — there is a growing respect for chefs, and their ability to impress and cater to the diner.”
Part of the appeal lies in the element of discovery. Each course introduces new textures, ingredients and techniques, sometimes featuring produce or preparations that never make it to the regular à la carte menu. Watching a chef work at close quarters, explaining the inspiration behind a dish before placing it on the counter, makes the experience as much about storytelling as eating.
In Delhi, where exclusivity often adds to the allure of a dining destination, omakase has acquired a certain social currency. With some experiences costing upwards of ₹5,000 per person, limited seating and reservations that can be difficult to secure, being among the first to discover a new chef-led experience is part of the attraction. So are the ingredients — a nine-course meal centred around duck or produce specially flown in for a particular course.
Chef Roberto Blondi of Japonico believes diners are paying for the quality and freshness of ingredients, as well as the intimacy of the experience. “If you make something in front of the diner, and share the story, they will like it,” he says.
Chef Ruhani Singh, chef at Kimikai Umami House, believes the appeal goes beyond exclusivity. “Some guests are drawn by the exclusivity, while others genuinely appreciate the philosophy. I think the market is still evolving. Ultimately, if the food, the chef and the hospitality come together, people will return for the experience rather than just the novelty.”
Not everyone, however, is convinced that the enthusiasm is entirely about the food. Bhavya Durgesh Nandini, a Delhi-based diner who enjoys such experiences, believes there is an element of fad surrounding their popularity. “Granted, there’s been a huge increase in such experiences, and the chefs are doing a fantastic job, but for many patrons, it’s a tick-box activity. They simply want to brag that they’ve been there. When the motivation genuinely becomes surrendering to the chef’s choices, eating food you didn’t know you were going to have, liking it, hating it, but embracing it along with the stories behind it, that’s when I feel we’ll truly be there.”
Restaurants such as ADRIFT Kaya, Megu and Oko are among the Delhi establishments offering diners an opportunity to explore this chef-led approach to dining.
For a city that takes considerable pride in knowing what it wants to eat, omakase presents an interesting contradiction. Yet, perhaps that is precisely its appeal: the anticipation of the next course, the thrill of an unfamiliar flavour and the simple pleasure of letting someone else take charge. Whether Delhi is embracing omakase as a culinary philosophy or simply as its latest luxury experience remains to be seen. For now, the menu is best left in the chef's hands.