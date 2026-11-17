Two people, including a child, were killed after an old ground-plus-one-storey building collapsed in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar area on Tuesday morning.

Six to seven people were injured, and several others were feared trapped, triggering a rescue operation, an official said.

A call reporting the building collapse was received at 10.13 am, following which emergency teams rushed to the spot, according to the Delhi Fire Service.

"Six to seven people were taken out and rushed to the hospital in an injured condition," the official said.

Rescue operations are underway, while further details are awaited.

The latest incident comes amid a series of building collapses reported across Delhi in recent months.

Seven people, including students, were killed after a five-storey building housing a paying-guest accommodation collapsed in Satya Niketan in September.

A three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Old Delhi's Hauz Qazi on November 5, killing six people; while another building collapse in Paharganj on November 15 left several people injured.

(With inputs from PTI)