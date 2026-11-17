NEW DELHI: A day after a roof under construction collapsed in central Delhi’s Paharganj area, injuring eight people, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) reported on Monday that the incident occurred while workers were removing a lintel’s shuttering.

The report, however, did not establish the exact reason behind the collapse. The circumstances surrounding the incident that occurred on Sunday morning are currently being examined by the concerned authorities. According to the MCD report, the collapse occurred during the removal of shuttering at the ground floor, when a portion of the newly constructed lintel gave way.

The civic body said that the building was being constructed after obtaining approval through a sanctioned building plan issued on June 4, 2024. No unauthorised construction was found at the property during the inspection.

At the time of inspection, construction had been carried out up to the basement, stilt floor and part of the upper ground floor, the report said. While the MCD report recorded five people as having sustained minor injuries, police said eight people were taken to hospital for medico-legal examination following the incident.

An FIR was registered at the Paharganj police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 290 (negligent conduct during repair or construction of a building) and Section 125(a) (rash or negligent act endangering life).