NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will not deny any service to residents due to a lack of Aadhaar authentication, allowing verification through alternative documents such as voter ID, driving licence and passport, an official notification said.

The notification issued recently by the Information Technology (IT) Department under the Aadhaar Act, 2016, makes Aadhaar authentication “voluntary” for residents, it said.

The IT department is now mandated to inform Aadhaar number holders about alternative and viable means of identification and ensure that no service is denied even if they are unable to undergo Aadhaar authentication or refuse to do so, the notification said. Aadhaar authentication will remain voluntary for the Unified Citizen Data Platform (UCDP).

The alternative identity documents specified in the notification include voter identity card, driving licence, passport and any other photo identity card issued by the Central or state governments. The department will also be required to obtain the consent of the Aadhaar holders before carrying out the authentication.

Other papers

1. Alternative ID documents include voter I-card, driving licence, passport, etc

2. The IT Department now has to inform people about other means