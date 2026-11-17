The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and others a final three weeks to file their replies in a criminal contempt case over allegedly vilifying social media posts targeting Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Arun Bhardwaj warned that it would close their right to file responses if they failed to meet the deadline.

"Three weeks. Last opportunity. Otherwise, we are closing (right to file) replies," the bench told the lawyers representing the alleged contemnors.

The court expressed displeasure after counsel for one of the respondents said he was yet to receive the complete case record in accordance with an earlier order.

"We have a report from the registry that full compliance has been done. This is not done. We will not give further time. You are taking us for a ride. You will file the reply in three weeks. Otherwise, we will close the right," the bench remarked orally.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on January 14.

The court also directed the AAP leaders, including former MLA Gopal Rai, and journalist Saurav Das to respond to a separate petition seeking criminal contempt action against them for allegedly participating in an "orchestrated social media campaign" targeting Justice Sharma.

On May 19, the high court had issued notices to Kejriwal and other AAP leaders in the suo motu contempt proceedings initiated by Justice Sharma, giving them four weeks to file their responses. Senior advocate Rajdipa Behura was appointed amicus curiae in the matter.

Justice Sharma had initiated the proceedings on May 14 against Kejriwal, Sisodia, Singh and other AAP leaders, including Durgesh Pathak, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Vinay Mishra, over their alleged vilification of her on social media in connection with the excise policy case. Contempt proceedings were also initiated against X user Devesh Vishwakarma.