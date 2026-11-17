The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and others a final three weeks to file their replies in a criminal contempt case over allegedly vilifying social media posts targeting Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.
A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Arun Bhardwaj warned that it would close their right to file responses if they failed to meet the deadline.
"Three weeks. Last opportunity. Otherwise, we are closing (right to file) replies," the bench told the lawyers representing the alleged contemnors.
The court expressed displeasure after counsel for one of the respondents said he was yet to receive the complete case record in accordance with an earlier order.
"We have a report from the registry that full compliance has been done. This is not done. We will not give further time. You are taking us for a ride. You will file the reply in three weeks. Otherwise, we will close the right," the bench remarked orally.
The matter has been posted for further hearing on January 14.
The court also directed the AAP leaders, including former MLA Gopal Rai, and journalist Saurav Das to respond to a separate petition seeking criminal contempt action against them for allegedly participating in an "orchestrated social media campaign" targeting Justice Sharma.
On May 19, the high court had issued notices to Kejriwal and other AAP leaders in the suo motu contempt proceedings initiated by Justice Sharma, giving them four weeks to file their responses. Senior advocate Rajdipa Behura was appointed amicus curiae in the matter.
Justice Sharma had initiated the proceedings on May 14 against Kejriwal, Sisodia, Singh and other AAP leaders, including Durgesh Pathak, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Vinay Mishra, over their alleged vilification of her on social media in connection with the excise policy case. Contempt proceedings were also initiated against X user Devesh Vishwakarma.
Later, advocate Ashok Chaitanya filed a separate contempt petition.
In her May 14 order, Justice Sharma had accused the former Delhi chief minister of orchestrating a "calculated campaign of vilification" against her on social media instead of pursuing legal remedies. She also clarified that the CBI's petition challenging the discharge of the accused in the excise policy case would be heard by another bench.
The judge took exception to social media posts allegedly attributing political allegiance and affiliations to her, as well as the circulation of a misleading edited video of a speech she delivered at an educational institution in Varanasi.
She also flagged the circulation of clips from court proceedings, observing that the proposed contemnors were creating a "parallel narrative". Remaining silent, she said, would not amount to judicial restraint but would be a "surrender before a powerful litigant".
On February 27, a trial court had discharged Kejriwal, Sisodia and 21 others in the liquor policy case, holding that the prosecution's case could not withstand judicial scrutiny and stood discredited.
After Justice Sharma rejected their applications seeking her recusal from hearing the CBI's challenge to the discharge on April 20, Kejriwal, Sisodia and Pathak wrote to her stating that they would not appear before her, either personally or through a lawyer, and would follow the "Mahatma Gandhi's path of Satyagraha".
(With inputs from PTI)