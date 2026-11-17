NEW DELHI: Relatives and others had repeatedly warned the residents of a dilapidated building in east Delhi's Jwala Nagar to vacate it before the structure collapsed on Tuesday morning, killing a three-year-old boy and a man and leaving four others injured, officials said.

The ground-plus-one-storey building, located in Gali No. 6 of Jwala Nagar in the Vivek Vihar area of Shahdara, collapsed around 10 am, trapping six people under the debris.

The child's maternal uncle said the structure was in a dilapidated condition and that he had repeatedly urged the family to move out.

"My sister is married to Kanhaiya. For the last 10 years, I had been asking them to leave, but they stayed on as their workplace was nearby," he said.

Kanhaiya, father of the deceased child, said he was at a hospital with his daughter, who is being treated for a fractured leg, when he received news of the collapse.

"My daughter is undergoing treatment at the hospital for a fractured leg when I received the news that the house had collapsed. My son (Divyansh) and wife were at home when the incident occurred," he told reporters.

He said the building was at least 40-50 years old.

Police rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

The deceased were identified as Devansh alias Laddu, who was on the first floor, and Pintu (35), who was on the ground floor. The injured were identified as Khushbu (27), Vikesh (35), Akash (25) and Dalip alias Dimpa (22), officials said.

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) North Zone chairman Pankaj Luthra said the building stood on railway land and was in a very poor condition.

"We reached the site around 10.30 am. We noticed that the house required extensive repairs, which had not been carried out. It was at least 40 years old," he said.