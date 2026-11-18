NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has allowed two senior citizens, aged 77 and 79, to record their evidence virtually from the US and the UK in a probate case, citing health concerns over air pollution in the capital.

The applicants told the court that their evidence was likely to be recorded between October 2026 and January 2027, when Delhi-NCR usually experiences severe pollution.

They said prolonged exposure could pose health risks as they were not accustomed to the climatic conditions in Delhi during this period. They also offered to appear physically in India in February or March 2027.

The petitioner opposed the plea, citing concerns over possible tutoring of witnesses, access to court records and documents at remote locations, obtaining signatures and time differences.

It also argued that the arrangement could further delay the proceedings. Allowing the application, the court designated the Delhi HC as the ‘Court Point’ for conducting the cross-examination of the two respondents.

Season’s coolest min temp logged

Delhi recorded its coldest morning of the season on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature at Safdarjung dropping to 11.6 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degrees below normal. Palam recorded 12.3 degrees. The IMD forecast a maximum of 27 degrees.