NEW DELHI: The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday approved a scheme to provide one-time financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh per eligible location to upgrade infrastructure at authorised Pollution Under Control (PUC) centres across the national capital. The government is expected to spend around Rs 5 crore on the initiative.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said controlling air pollution remained a key priority for the government and that modern infrastructure, transparent testing procedures and effective monitoring were essential to ensuring cleaner air. She said the initiative would make the Pollution Under Control testing system more organised, transparent and reliable.

According to the Transport Department, around 827 authorised PUC centres are operating at nearly 500 locations across Delhi, conducting emission tests on petrol, CNG and diesel vehicles and issuing Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCCs).

However, the lack of uniformity in their infrastructure, testing facilities, signboards, external appearance and monitoring arrangements has made effective supervision difficult. Inadequate CCTV coverage has also led to allegations of irregularities, including improper issuance of certificates.

Under the scheme, financial assistance will be provided for approved works, including construction and upgradation of centre cabins and testing facilities, improvement of façades and signboards, better layouts and basic amenities, and installation or upgradation of CCTV cameras.

The scheme also prescribes uniform standards for infrastructure, design, signboards and surveillance systems. All beneficiary centres will have to follow the standard designs and technical specifications approved by the Transport Department.

The benefit will be available only to PUC centres recognised by the department and meeting the prescribed eligibility conditions. The assistance must be used exclusively for the approved works. The department has clarified that a centre testing all three categories of vehicles—petrol, CNG and diesel—is technically counted as a single centre.