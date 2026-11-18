The national capital recorded its coldest morning of the season so far on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature settling at 11 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degrees below the seasonal normal.

The Safdarjung weather station recorded a minimum of 11 degrees Celsius, while Palam recorded 11.5 degrees Celsius, 1.4 degrees below normal. Lodhi Road recorded 11.8 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degrees above normal.

The Ridge station recorded 12.3 degrees Celsius, 1.2 degrees below normal, while Ayanagar recorded 11.1 degrees Celsius, 1.6 degrees below normal.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 27 degrees Celsius, with moderate fog forecast during the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city's air quality index (AQI) stood at 218 at 9 am, in the 'poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Uttam Nagar recorded the worst air quality, with an AQI of 415.

At 7 am on Wednesday, Delhi recorded an AQI of 214, also in the 'poor' category, according to the CPCB. This was higher than the previous day's reading of 204, recorded in the CPCB's 4 pm bulletin, based on a 24-hour average from 58 of the city's 59 monitoring stations.

According to the CPCB, Uttam Nagar recorded the worst air quality at 7 am, with an AQI of 399, in the 'very poor' category. Meanwhile, Burari Crossing (286), Anand Vihar (208), Alipur (235), Chandni Chowk (292), Wazirpur (242), Rohini (231), Narela (218), Sonia Vihar (232) and Nangloi (207) were all in the 'poor' category.

However, several areas in the national capital recorded relatively better air quality. RK Puram registered an AQI of 182, in the 'moderate' category, while Vasundhara Enclave recorded 143, Sri Aurobindo Marg 167, IGI Airport Terminal 3 197 and Lodhi Road 139.

According to the CPCB's classification, an AQI of 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.

The latest readings came a day after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR on November 17, citing an improvement in air quality.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)